Ji Chang-Wook is a very popular name in the world of Korean entertainment. If you know anything about K-dramas, you know that Ji has a massive fan following and is a beloved actor who rose to fame with his role in Smile Again as Donghae. Chang-Wook is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller series The Sound of Magic and fans have been really excited about his new project. Meanwhile, he also posted some photos from his magazine photoshoot for Esquire Hong Kong, have a look! Ji Chang-Wook Upcoming Drama ‘The Sound of Music’ To Premier on May 6, Shares Exciting News With Poster on Instagram.

Ji Chang-Wook for Esquire Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지창욱 (@jichangwook)

