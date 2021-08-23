Bollywood actor John Abraham's picture from Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 is finally out! The Dostana boy in the click can be seen shirtless and flaunting his six-pack abs. John is sitting on a couch, giving an alluring expression that will surely make any girl go wow.

John Abraham for Dabboo Ratnani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)