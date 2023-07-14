Juhi Chawla has shared a gorgeous photo on social media. The Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her in a black top and a cute beanie cap. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in soft curls. Juhi's subtle makeup look added a glam quotient to her style. She looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in the picture. "Hello [sic]," Juhi Chawla wrote in the caption of the gorgeous Instagram post. "So cute doll [sic]," a fan commented on the actor's Instagram post. Shah Rukh Khan Is Proud of Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jhanvi Mehta for Graduating From Columbia Class 2023!

Here's Juhi Chawla's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

