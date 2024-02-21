Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, reaffirms her status as a trendsetter yet again. Dazzling in a mesmerizing, shimmery turquoise-blue gown by the renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi, she effortlessly exuded elegance and charm at an event in Dubai. Every detail of her ensemble, from the sequined body-hugging silhouette that perfectly enhanced her curves to the dramatic plunging neckline and exquisite trailing hemline, added to her allure. With a subtle yet striking makeup palette featuring nude eyeshadow, delicately contoured cheeks, precise eyeliner, and understated nude lipstick, Kareena's natural beauty shone through flawlessly. Enhancing her ensemble further, a captivating stone necklace becomes the focal point, taking her style to new heights. Completing her look with shoulder-length hair styled in gentle curls and complemented by a matching green clutch from Sabyasachi, Kareena looked elegant and graceful. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Love for Casual Dresses Is Evident in These Pics.

View Kareena Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)