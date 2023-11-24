Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a casual-chic approach as she exited her car donned in a charming blue attire . Despite the winter chill, Bebo sported a chic navy blue shirt dress, leaving a few buttons casually undone, mirroring the carefree flow of her natural locks. The knee-length dress struck a balance between comfort and class, showcasing the Bollywood actress's laid-back yet stylish approach. With a seemingly warm cup of coffee in hand and black sunglasses shielding her eyes, Kareena posed happily for the paparazzi. Scroll down to capture a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor khan's easygoing and casual style. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Showed You How to Wear Skirts Stylishly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Attire

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

