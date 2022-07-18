Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time holidaying with her family in Florence, Italy. She recently shared a picture with son Jeh Ali Khan on her Instagram story and we must say, that she gives perfect holiday looks in her casual outfit. The beautiful Bollywood actress looked very trendy while posing at the Ponte Vecchio or Old Bridge in pink and white tie-die shirt which was paired with high-waisted shorts. Her minimal make-up and sleek ponytail rounded off her vacay look in style! She will ne next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will release on August 11, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses in Tie-Die Shirt and Shorts with Son Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Jeh in Italy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

