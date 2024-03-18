Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the glam to the promotion of her latest movie, Crew! Rocking a jaw-dropping figure-hugging black bodycon dress that showcased her killer curves, she proved once again why she's a true style icon. The dress featured full sleeves with a turtleneck and an opening on one shoulder. Keeping the focus on her stunning attire and natural beauty, Kareena opted for chic peep-toed heels as her only accessory. Let's talk makeup magic! Embracing the less-is-more mantra, she went for a radiant base, a sleek winged liner, and just a hint of pink on her lips, cheeks, and eyes for that fresh, dewy glow. Her effortlessly flowing locks added the perfect touch of elegance to her overall look. Kareena Kapoor Is a Vision in a Shimmery Turquoise Blue Gown for an Event in Dubai (View Pics).

View Kareena Kapoor’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

