Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently going through a tough phase in her life as her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was left seriously injured after facing an attack by an intruder at their Bandra residence. For the unversed, the Devara actor was stabbed six times while defending his kids and family members during a robbery attempt. He is currently recovering after undergoing surgery. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor was left angry after paparazzi handles released clips showing toy cars being delivered to their home, which were meant for their children, Taimur and Jehangir. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday (January 20), Kareena re-shared the clip and angrily reacted to it. She wrote, "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake." The story has since been deleted, but screenshots of it have surfaced online. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bhagyashree Expresses Shock, Says ‘Everyone’s Safety Is in Question’ (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Slams Paps for Invading Privacy Amid Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Incident

(Photo Credit: @kareenakapoorkhan/ Instagram)

