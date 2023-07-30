Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor recently turned heads with her stunning fashion choice. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a bejeweled tunic top and a silk fusion outfit, and fans couldn't get enough of her elegant ensemble. Paired with beautiful jhumkas, her accessories added a touch of sophistication to the look. Karisma's hair was tied in a beautiful half ponytail, showcasing her effortless style. The actress opted for a classy and minimal makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. Karisma Kapoor To Grace India’s Best Dancer Season 3 As Guest Judge. Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)