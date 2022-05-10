Kiara Advani is giving us a style lesson on how to look glam on a beach. As the B-town beauty has turned cover girl for a leading magazine and is serving us beachwear realness. In the photo, she can be seen in a black bikini paired with a floral sarong. Not to miss, the accessory and little makeup along with the glossy pink lips. Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous in Lehenga As She Shares Pictures From Her Sister Ishita Advani’s Wedding.

Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)