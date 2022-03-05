It's ringing wedding bell's in actor Kiara Advani's house as her sister Ishita Advani is set to tie the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Shershaan' actor posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga. Kiara Advani Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Maldives Vacation, Slow Walks on the Beach in a Stunning White Bikini (Watch Video).

In another picture beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride's ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy. The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery. Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story (Photo Crefdits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani with Ishita Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara wrote, "Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in the pipeline.

