Actress Kiara Advani took to social media to treat her fans and followers to a string of delightful pictures of herself, posing for the cameras in a stunning sky blue gown. The gown featured an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and diamond-shaped cut-outs in the front and at the centre. To add a touch of drama, the actress included a trailing cape on the left sleeve. She accessorised her look with transparent heels, diamond rings, and diamond cuffs. Her makeup was kept minimalistic, with a nude lip gloss and a hint of copper eyeshadow and bronzer. Her hair, tied into a sleek updo, completed the elegant look with finesse. Kiara Advani Radiates Elegance in Sensational Black Sequin Border Saree with Velvet Halter Neck Blouse! (Watch Video).

View Kiara Advani’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

