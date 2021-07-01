Kim Kardashian never fails to give her fans major style goals. She is not only known for her unique fashion choices but also for her hourglass figure. She often stuns everyone with her social media posts. This time, she did the same as she took to her Instagram handle to share an alluring picture of her. In the still, the sexy diva can be seen flaunting her 'Out of Bed Look'. She can be just seen holding a white blanket to cover her chest area. Kim is looking extremely hot in the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)