Actress Kritika Kamra is in the news not for a television or film project but for a couple of sexy ‘homebody’ photos. The gorgeous Bareilly star took to Instagram to share two pics posing casually in the comfort of her home. Kritika flaunted her sexy midriff in an olive green satin shirt and white bralette. She kept the button-down shirt open, giving a view of her sexy navel and flashing just a hint of cleavage. In the first photo, the Reporters actress is looking away from the camera and has her hands up in the air. In the second pic, she is gazing straight into the camera with her hair falling down on her shoulders effortlessly.

Kritika Kamra Hot Photos in Satin Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

