Kylie Jenner posted hot pictures of her and Kim Kardashian wearing matching black bikinis and flaunting their figures by the poolside and basking in the sun. They can be seen playing around with their long dark hair, as they pose in front of a beautiful view. Kendall Jenner Shares Sensuous Goodnight Video In Brown Lingerie; Kylie Jenner Reacts.

View Kim and Kylie's Twinning Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)