Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans. This Bollywood actress is always on her toes when it comes to fashion. Whether it's a normal family lunch with her kids and her husband Saif Ali Khan or a movie promotion, Kareena is always ready to go! Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, and she is no less than a lady boss! Kareena kept it cool yet classy. She wore a sleeveless beige coat with a plunging neckline and ankle-length plain pants, paired with heels. She accessorized her look with a watch and kept her hair open. The way she looked at the camera and posed did half of the work. Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Gaga Over Uorfi Javed's Fashion, Calls the Influencer 'Gutsy'!.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

