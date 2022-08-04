Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared some of her super stunning pictures. The actress can be seen donning a shimmery long thigh-high slit dress with a deep neckline. Malaika paired the dress with a sober pendant on her neck. She kept her look absolutely bold, classy yet sexy with the gorgeous dress and perfect makeup. Malaika Arora Serves Eleganza in Christian Dior Outfit Along With Louis Vuitton Bag at the Airport (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

