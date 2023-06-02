Renowned as Bollywood's beloved style icon, Malaika Arora once again captivated hearts with her awe-inspiring presence in a mesmerizing yellow Iris Serban gown. The vibrant ensemble perfectly complemented her innate elegance, as she effortlessly shone like a radiant sun. Malaika Arora opted for a luminous and fresh makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. With a dewy complexion, accentuated cheekbones, and a subtle nude lip, she radiated a captivating glow. Her eyes were adorned with a faint smokey effect and enhanced with the perfect touch of mascara, further accentuating her mesmerizing features. Malaika's effortlessly stunning appearance was complemented by her chic ponytail hairstyle, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her overall look. Malaika Arora Shared a Photo on Her Instagram Story of Her Boyfriend Actor Arjun Kapoor Holding a Pillow Over His Private Area.

Check Out The Pictures Here: