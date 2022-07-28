Malaika Arora has never failed to impress the fashion critics. Be it red carpet or simply a coffee date, she has maintained her position as one of the sort after style divas. And now, her latest photoshoot screams glamour. The actress shared a series of clicks on her Instagram that see her in a red gown by EDA and oh-boy we are floored. Not to miss, her statement neckpiece, subtle makeup and hairdo. Malaika Arora Walks the Ramp Looking Bold and Beautiful in Sheer Gown With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Malaika Arora in Red Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

