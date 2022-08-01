Malaika Arora is a fashion icon who slays in every outfit, be it for a red-carpet or just a casual outing. Malaika ensure that she creates a statement with her exceptional style and sultry looks that swoons her fans and make them fall for her completely. This time, Malaika wore a sexy thigh-high slit gown that channelled her glamour and made her look drop-dead gorgeous. The seductress radiated fresh energy in yellow silk-satin gown from clothing brand Blumarine that had a cowl neckline with embroidered lace. She is definitely doing justice to her caption that reads. "Bye bye Monday blues … hello yellow". 7 Times Malaika Arora Made a Saree Look the Hottest!

View Pics of Malaika Arora in Yellow Thigh-High Slit Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

