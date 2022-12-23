Malavika Mohanan has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films. She has got accolades for her deft of acting and now she has taken to social media to post pictures of her in a silk yellow cut out dress flaunting her cleavage. She captioned her post as: ‘Mermaid but make it yellow’. Halloween 2022: Malavika Mohanan Calls Her a ‘Silver Sable’ As She Stuns in a Sexy Shimmery Outfit (View Pics).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)