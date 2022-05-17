Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk created history by being the oldest woman to pose in swimsuit for a magazine cover. The Canadian-South African American model and dietitian absolutely nailed it as she looks graceful, beautiful and fit in all of the clicks. After donning swimsuit at the age of 74 for the cover, Maye was quoted as saying, "To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would have locked me up like crazy." Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Musk Shares Vintage Pics of Taj Mahal and Interesting Anecdote From Family’s Visit to India in 1954.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)