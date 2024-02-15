As we celebrate Meera Jasmine’s birthday today, it’s fitting to recall five remarkable instances where the celebrated actress mesmerised fans in traditional attire. Be it for films or social gatherings, Meera, particularly known for her works in Malayalam movies, has consistently demonstrated her flair for carrying herself with poise and panache in the elegant drape of a saree. The Test actress’ choice of attire symbolises a timeless charm and reverence for tradition. Each time this south beauty has effortlessly exuded glamour and sophistication. Check out below the five glamorous moments of the actress in a six-yard drape! Meera Jasmine Stuns In A Thigh-High Slit Dress With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Simple & Elegant

The Golden Glam

Look In Makal Movie

Festive Ready

Beauty

