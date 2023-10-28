Meera Jasmine has notched up her style game over the years. The actress, who is predominantly known for her works in Malayalam Cinema, has been serving glamorous looks ever since she made her Insta debut. Be it a chic western outfit or a desi attire, Meera has aced the fashion department in her own style. For the latest Insta photoshoot, the Queen Elizabeth movie actress has opted for a cleavage-revealing dress. It is a black floral print dress that she has accessorised with minimal jewels, stylish beanie cap and brown knee-length boots. Meera kept her makeup subtle yet chic and it’s a perfect styling for the winters that around the corner. Meera Jasmine Stuns In A Thigh-High Slit Dress With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Meera Jasmine In Floral Print Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Jasmine (@meerajasmine)

