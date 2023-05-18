As Meghan Markle came out in New York City to accept the esteemed Women of Vision award at a glittering dinner, all eyes were on her. The Duchess of Sussex stunned viewers with her jaw-dropping $12,000 gold costume while being joined by her husband Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland. Meghan, who is renowned for having a perfect sense of style, displayed her ability to dress well by choosing a personalised Ideal Universe Midi-Dress from the female-owned company Johanna Ortiz. The $1,850 Colombian-designed gown underwent modifications to fit Meghan's own tastes and highlight her California glow. She made the decision to take the straps off, emphasising her glowing beauty. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chased: Duke of Sussex's Spokesperson Says Couple Involved in 'Catastrophic' Car Chase While Being Followed by Photographers in New York.

Check Out The Post Here:

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex hasn't even given her speech yet, and her JOHANNA ORTIZIdeal Universe Jacquard Midi Dress In Gold, has already SOLD OUT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TJ0vru0UhO — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 17, 2023

"It's never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life". - #MeghanMarkle, The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/yp8dAEi2mk — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 17, 2023

