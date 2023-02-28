Michael B Jordan has shared jaw-dropping photos on Instagram and they are just too hot to handle. The Creed III actor has posed in boxer briefs and showed off his ripped physique for Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign. In another picture, you’ll see him posing in white vest and matching briefs. Well, the actor is setting major fitness and style goals with this hot new photoshoot. Hrithik Roshan Breaks the Internet As He Shows Off His Chiselled and Ripped Body (View Pic).

Michael B Jordan In Boxer Briefs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Creed III Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

