A woman threw coffee at a Calvin Klein staff member in Hyderabad’s Sarath Citi Mall, accusing them of rude behavior. She later shared a video of the incident on Instagram, which quickly went viral. According to her, the confrontation began when a female staff member mocked her appearance. The situation escalated when the same employee allegedly spoke rudely to children drinking coffee inside the store, asking them to leave. Furious, the woman reacted by throwing her coffee at the staff. In the video, she was later seen cleaning coffee stains from her clothes in the mall's washroom. The staff member objected to being filmed without consent, but the woman continued recording, calling out Calvin Klein for unprofessional conduct and urging the brand to address the issue. McDonald's Staff Fight With Customer in Australia Video: Employee Throws Drink in Customer's Face During Ugly Brawl in Sydney.

