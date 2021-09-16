Dua Lipa and her style statement are something that just cannot be neglected. You need a daily dose of Dua's fashion-loaded looks. And she never disappoints. The English singer-songwriter is a sheer delight in her latest Instagram post where she was spotted in a modish all-black ensemble flashing her killer six-pack abs. The 26-year-old "Levitating" singer donned a black bikini top with pants paired with a matching blazer to nail the midriff-flossing fashion trend and how! She is a show-stealer and you have no say in it.

Take a Look at Dua Lipa's Royal Black Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

