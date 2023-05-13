Mouni Roy never fails to amaze us with her super hot avatar and this time the diva has dropped her super sexy look in a multi-coloured set comprising of a bikini and thigh-high slit skirt. The actress even posted the video of the exotic location she is in and captioned her post "In a day dream". Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Bikini Bod on Miami Streets! See How the Actress Shows Off Her Sexy Beach Style in This New Video.

Check Out Mouni Roy's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)