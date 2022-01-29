New bride Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Saturday (January 29) and dropped some amazing pictures of herself. The actress can be seen donning a yellow ethnic dress paired with heavy jewels. She is flaunting her full hand mehendi on the images and it's too beautiful. However, don't miss to have a look at the mehendi design thoroughly as it's the first letter of her husband's name designed on her hand as 'SN'.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

