Popular actress Mouni Roy had a stunning Monsoon Sunday, captivating fans with her impeccable style. The Naagin fame star took to social media to share pictures of herself, where she flaunted her sexy back in a chic ruched printed dress. Mouni looked effortlessly beautiful as she posed in her balcony, embracing the rainy ambiance. With her hair left open and minimal makeup, accentuated by a touch of eyeliner, she exuded a natural charm. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

