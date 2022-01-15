Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur is all set to leave a mark at the Mrs World 2022 beauty pageant. While the finale is to be held on January 15, Saturday, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, pictures and video of gorgeous Mrs Navdeep Kaur from the National Costume competition has emerged and it is mesmerising. Navdeep is dressed to the nines in an avant-garde outfit inspired by "Kundalini Chakra." Mrs World 2022 Final Live Streaming Online & Time in IST: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of Navdeep Kaur of India Participating at Beauty Pageant For Married Women.

The caption states - "We present to you the National Costume of one and only Mrs. India. World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur wearing this Avant Garde outfit which is inspired by the “Kundalini Chakra”. This collection symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown. [sic]"

Presenting Mrs India World 2022 Navdeep Kaur!

POWERFUL

What An Attire, What A Striking Pose!

And More Pics of Mrs India World!

