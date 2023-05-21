Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to share a BTS video of the process of getting ready for Cannes 2023. In the video, her team can be seen helping her get ready for the event. In the caption, she shared, "Beaming with divine energy." She look drop-dead gorgeous in that white hooded couture at the French Riviera. What do you think about that dress and make-up? Do let us know. Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023: Bollywood Diva Slays in Classy White Hood Couture at French Riviera (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

