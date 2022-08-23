Mrunal Thakur puts her sartorial foot forward in silver strapless dress that radiated her absolute charm and grace. Her stunning bodycon dress that came from the racks of designer house Cult Mia made her look exuberant and drop-dead gorgeous! Her open tresses and minimal make-up amped up her maxi dress in ultimate style. The Sita Ramam actress is definitely oozing oomph in the glamorous ensemble that is an apt pick for a party. Elegance at its best! Mrunal Thakur Looks Ethnic Chic in Yellow and Pink Lehenga; View Stylish Pics of Sita Ramam Actress!

View Pics of Mrunal Thakur in Silver Strapless Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

