Mrunal Thakur has shared some lovely photos on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a Barbie look. The Bollywood actor looks stunning in a one-shoulder sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in a high knot ponytail. Mrunal accesorised her look with silver long-drop earrings and rings. "Barbie energy in this Oppenheimer world! [sic]," Mrunal Thakur wrote in the caption of her beautiful Instagram post. Mrunal Thakur's Sleeveless Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit Serves Major Cocktail Fashion Goals (View Photos).

Here's Mrunal Thakur's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)