Mrunal Thakur recently shared some fabulous pictures on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with a delicate diamond necklace. Mrunal is seen wearing stylish black and silver high heels in the photos. "Fierce and fabulous [sic]," Mrunal Thakur captioned the stunning Instagram post. The look styled by Sheefa J Gilani serves major cocktail fashion goals. Lust Stories 2 Hottie Mrunal Thakur Creates New Twitter Account, Reveals This ‘Social Life Update’ via Instagram.

Check Mrunal Thakur's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

