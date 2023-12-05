Natalie Portman graced the Academy Museum Gala with a breathtaking fashion statement. The acclaimed actress redefined glamour in a black embellished evening dress featuring a sheer bodice, a statement clutch, and a bold, bright red lipstick. Portman showcased her impeccable sense of style, allowing her gorgeous brown locks to fall in a neat partition, unveiling her chiselled jaw and facial structure with elegant poise. The Academy Award-winning star's latest look is a testament to her timeless charm and fashion finesse, capturing the essence of sophistication and refined glamour. Witness her red carpet look below! May December Movie Review: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton are Outstanding in Todd Haynes’ Unnerving Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Natalie Portman Makes a Glam Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)