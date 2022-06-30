Nia Sharma’s social media game is quite literally lit! The television sensation mesmerised her IG fam by dropping pictures in a black netted outfit, and we can’t get our eyes off her. The diva captioned the post “My money don’t Jiggle Jiggle. Next up. ‘Paisa Paisa’”. The Instagram post is proof that Nia is a true fashionista and never shies away from experimenting. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites - View Pics.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)