Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the sexiest actresses in the telly world. She not only gives us major fashion goals but also gives us fitness goals. The actress has been currently promoting her upcoming music video 'Aankhiyan Da Ghar'. Now recently, Nia took to her social media handle to share a few breathtakingly beautiful pictures of her. In the stills, she can be seen wearing a stylish red and white checkered dress. While sharing the same, Nia wrote, "This is my CANDY CANE look!" Take a look at Nia Sharma's latest post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)