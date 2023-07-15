Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi has once again set pulses racing with her latest fashion statement. The diva channeled sensational Catwoman vibes as she donned a stunning black latex bodysuit, showcasing her impeccable style and boldness. Nora's choice of leaving her hair open in a mid partition added to the allure, while a pair of sexy black heels completed her look flawlessly. Not to be outdone, her makeup was equally on point, perfectly complementing her outfit. Hip Hop India Promo: Nora Fatehi and Remo D’Souza Showcase Their Impressive Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

