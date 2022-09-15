Nora Fatehi always manages to steal the limelight with her sartorial picks that radiate her versatile fashion game. The gorgeous actress did it again in orange sequinned saree that came from the racks of Manish Malhotra. She styled the stunning six yards of elegance with heavily embellished blouse with square-cut neckline. Her half-tied hairdo gave her the ultimate "Retro vibe". Nora personified hotness and looked every bit amazing in the designer saree. Nora Fatehi Flaunts Ethnic Style in Ivory See-Through Saree That Gives Major Festive Vibes; View Instagram Reel

View Pics of Nora Fatehi in Orange Sequinned Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

