Nora Fatehi has always been up with her fashion game and this is just another day! The actress shared an Instagram reel where she could be spotted in an embellished see-through saree that flaunted her ethnic style flawlessly. She decided to go with the maximalist style by donning the ivory and gold saree and teaming it with gold statement ring, bangles and jhumkas. No doubt, her sheer saree gave the major festive vibes and a perfect inspiration for the coming festive season. So, without any further ado, check out her traditional look below. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt & Other B-town Actresses In their Gorgeous Pink Sarees (View Pics)

Watch Nora Fatehi's Instagram Reel in Ivory See-Through Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)