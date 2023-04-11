Influencer Uorfi Javed never shies away from experimenting in the fashion department. The bold social media sensation today (April 11) treated fans with a bizarre look comprising of black mini dress with breasts painted over it. Even though Uorfi was fully dressed this time, but she made sure to add her version of style and here she is rocking a daring outfit. Well, only Uorfi has the guts to pull of an outlandish piece like a pro! Uorfi Javed Flaunts Boobs and Butt Again in 'ROPE DRESS', Beautiful Gajra Adoring Her Long Braid Looks Nice Though! (View Pics and Video).

Uorfi Javed in 'Painted Boobs' Mini Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed Posing in 'Painted Breasts' Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)