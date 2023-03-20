Shweta Tiwari has dropped hot new photos on Instagram and we bet, it will just turn up the summer heat. The actress shared pictures of her fun pool time. She looks sizzling hot in pink monokini with polka dots. Shweta has flaunted her curves and put her cleavage on display in these hot new photos. Shweta Tiwari Oozes Glam in a Mint Green Saree and Matching Blouse; View TV Actress’ Sexy Pictures.

Shweta Tiwari’s Pool Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)