Social media sensation and actress Priya Prakash Varrier is breaking the internet again and this time with her latest photos shot in her bedroom. The 22-year-old who shot to online fame with her ‘wink’ in 2018 continues to attract attention courtesy of her confidence and sex appeal. Priya sizzled in a red cleavage-revealing cardigan top and powder pink polka dot pants in an array of photos shared on Instagram. Sultry photos also put her tattoo ‘Carpe Diem,’ a Latin phrase meaning “seize the day” in focus. The Oru Adaar Love actress completed her scintillating look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and left her long tresses open for a more natural look.

WOW!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)