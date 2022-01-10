Every New Year individuals make new resolutions and Priyanka Chopra has decided to keep it stylish. Be it acting, singing or fashion, the global icon is an inspiration to many around the world. Her latest Insta story has grabbed eyeballs and all are going gaga over it. We are talking about the actress’ new hairstyle! She has shared a no makeup look video and flaunted her new hairdo that’s wavy and got some highlights too done by popular Hollywood colourist Tracey Cunningham.

Priyanka Chopra’s New Hairstyle

