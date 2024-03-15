Priyanka Chopra's choice of attire at her recent Bulgari Event in Mumbai was nothing short of striking. The desi girl was spotted in a white plunging neckline top and trousers that perfectly complemented her figure, exuding elegance and allure. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorised with a snake choker necklace, enhancing the overall look and adding a subtle yet captivating element to her outfit. She kept her makeup subtle and chose a bright lipstick to complement her dress. Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie Arrive in Mumbai; Actress and Her Kiddo Nail Airport Fashion Like Pro (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Looks Cool In White Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)