Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai in style today (March 14)! The actress was spotted at the airport alongside her daughter, Malti Marie, even playfully encouraging the little one to wave at the photographers. Clad in a comfortable yet chic black outfit and a stylish beach hat, Priyanka exuded effortless elegance upon arrival. Malti, adorable as ever, sported a cute green top and pants combo for the travel. Indeed, PeeCee's beaming smile hints at her excitement to be back in her home country. Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Family Time With Daughter Malti Marie and Hubby Nick Jonas in Dubai (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie at Mumbai Airport

