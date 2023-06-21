Raashii Khanna has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Farzi actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit. Raashii looks breathtaking in her latest pictures. The actor looks utterly gorgeous in her wavy open hair look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the stylish look serves major fashion goals. Raashii Khanna Gifts Plants to Fans To Reciprocate Their Love, Actress Shares a Video of Meeting Her Fans – WATCH.

Check Raashii Khanna's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)