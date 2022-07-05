Raashi Khanna, who enjoys a huge fan base in both Tamil and Telugu film industries, met some of her fans in person and gifted them plants. Posting a video of meeting her fans on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Everyone's journey has its own highs and lows and I think an actor's courage to face uncertainties and failures comes from a long line of supporters holding their fort. Raashii Khanna Flaunts Her Hot Bod as She Poses in a Lehenga-Choli (View Pics).

"Without even remotely knowing us, you know so much! It's this silent language of love that pushed me out of my shell to meet and greet and thank you for your unconditional love and support. "Don't even know what I did to deserve this but my heart is full of gratitude and love. Thank you so much!" Raashii Khanna Starts Final Leg Shoot for Andhadhun’s Malayalam Remake.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, the actress is part of several upcoming films, including the Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam and Karthi-starrer Sardar. In Thiruchitrambalam, Raashi plays a character named Anusha, who happens to be Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

